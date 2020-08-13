LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued a statement after the state's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1,000.
Nevada on Thursday registered 58,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,030 deaths, according to data from Nevada Health Response.
In response, Gov. Sisolak issued the following statement:
Today, it is with great sadness that we must recognize that Nevada’s COVID death toll has reached 1,000.
The grief felt by the deaths of each of these Nevadans that has succumbed to this virus has been devastating to so many across our State, and the First Lady and I extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been lost. Myself and the entire administration will continue doing everything we can to fight against this virus with the goals of mitigating the spread and preventing more loss.
These deaths are a sobering reminder that we must remain vigilant and do all that we can to slow the spread while we’re in the throes of this horrific pandemic. At this time, I implore all Nevadans to do your part. Wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and above all, take seriously our personal responsibility to help slow the spread and protect those around us.
A video of his message can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMVQZnRKYbw
SISOLAK doesn't care about you or anyone. People still to this day haven't gotten the money from unemployment. People are leaving Nevada and moving to other states right now as we speak. They gave up on the unemployment issue's here in Nevada. SISOLAK still doesn't care so why come out now and act like he does. It is a sad day for the families of who lost loved ones also sad a leader can only talk about doomsday issues and nothing positive.
