LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced hundreds of Nevada National Guardsmen will remain on duty through the end of 2020 to support the state's COVID-19 response, following authorization by President Trump this week.
"Our Soldiers and Airmen have played a vital role in Nevada's response to COVID-19 and this extension enables us to continue to take aggressive action to maintain testing sites, stage and distribute medical supplies, and position the State to transition to a regional reopening of the economy," Sisolak said in a statement. "While I am grateful for the extension, the decision to federally fund Guard activities at 75 percent leaves Nevada and other states with an additional cost at a time when Nevada’s budget has been decimated due to COVID-19. As Governor, I will continue to advocate to bring in more federal funds to help Nevada’s ongoing response efforts."
The extension aims to lend support to community based testing, lab operations, contact tracing, food distribution and staffing for the state emergency operations center through Dec. 31, 2020.
Nevada was among many other states given the extension, with 25 percent funding provided by the state and 75 from the federal government.
On April 24, a little more than a month after COVID-19 hit the state, Nevada totaled 1,151 on-duty Guardsmen, accounting for the largest state activation in history, according to a release from the governor's office. The Nevada Guard has 4,400 total soldiers and airmen.
The Guard has bolstered sample collection efforts within the state, staffing 24 mobile collection teams around Nevada, offering aid to rural and Native American communities.
