LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak says that the state must continue to operate under restrictions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline.
At a Thursday press conference in Las Vegas, Gov. Sisolak praised Nevadans for wearing masks, sanitizing and practicing social distancing. He said the state is seeing a downward trend in case numbers and hospitalizations, but that does not necessarily mean that counties should lift restrictions.
The governor also noted that Saturday will mark six months since the first case of COVID-19 in Nevada.
He cited that Nevada is one of 11 states that has a test positivity rate higher than 10%, and added that he does not want Nevada to see a repeated spike in cases, which happened in July.
"Right now our numbers are trending in the right direction. But that being said, we need to consider we started with high case numbers," Sisolak said. "Our numbers are getting better but we've got a long way to go."
The governor also commented on local governments' role in responding to the pandemic.
"I expect local leaders to advocate for their local communities. That's their job. I expect that they might not always agree with policies they put in place," Sisolak said. "But all of our citizens are worthy of being represented and worthy of being cared about. And none of our citizens belong living homeless or 'in the dirt,' as it were. They deserve to be treated with dignity and respect."
Sisolak emphasized that "one-quarter" of Nevada's budget has been cut, and that economic recovery remains his priority.
"I have to consider our hospitality industry. It provides the largest number of jobs and helps fund our state," he said, adding that he wants residents from other states to feel confident visiting.
The governor encouraged downloading the Covid Trace mobile app to help with the state's contact tracing efforts. As of Wednesday, the state reported that 21% of known COVID-19 cases in Nevada were identified through contact tracing.
He better reopen EVERYTHING.
If his goal to destroy our entire economy and overwhelm our medical system, that is exactly what he will do.
Well, heck. Certainly glad I am old.
But he won't, and he shouldn't.
