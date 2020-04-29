LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the stay-at-home order has been extended through May 15 with easing restrictions starting May 1.
"This new directive signed today will allow Nevadans expanded outdoor and recreational activities and provide some relief for our small business owners," according to a press release from the governor's office.
These changes include:
- All retail businesses will be allowed to operate under curbside commerce models, similar to curbside pickup currently allowed for restaurants and eateries
- This now includes curbside for retail cannabis dispensaries
- Drive-in services are now permitted for places of worship, as long as congregants stay in a vehicle and maintain at least six feet of social distance from people not in their household
- Relaxing restrictions on outdoor activities, including golf, pickleball, and tennis, as long as they do it safely and in a way that prevents the spread of COVID-19
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.