LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a declaration of emergency in a press conference Thursday night not to stoke fear, he said, but to open access to resources for the state of Nevada.
"This is not a reason to panic," Sisolak noted. "This emergency declaration opens an Emergency Response Team to coordinate efforts in response to COVID-19."
Sisolak explained that the declaration would help loosen regulations for emergency supply purchases.
So far in Nevada, 11 total cases have been identified related to COVID-19, including 9 presumptive positive and two positive cases across the state.
Sisolak spoke about a new website that was developed to provide Nevadans with the tools they need to understand the virus and seek help, should the need arise.
NEW WEBSITE: www.nvhealthresponse.nv.gov
GETTING PEOPLE TESTED
"Our ability to test comes down to capacity," Sisolak said. "Getting more people tested is the only way to know the extent of what we're dealing with."
ECONOMIC IMPACT
"We are concerned about the economic impact to the state of Nevada," Sisolak said. "I am extremely concerned about our hourly employees. We are hopeful we will be able to weather the economic storm."
Since the outbreak, several valley businesses have felt the brunt of canceled conventions, lower visitation and growing citizen fears.
MASS GATHERINGS
When asked if there were arrangements made to limit large groups of people or cause shutdowns as other states have done, Sisolak said there were no immediate plans in place, but would continue to assess what works for Nevada.
