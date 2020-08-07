UPDATE (AUGUST 8): Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday tweeted to express disappointment in behavior at the campaign event for President Trump on Thursday night.
"I was deeply disheartened and dismayed to see the callous and dangerous behavior displayed last night in Las Vegas at a campaign event for President Trump," the tweet said.
The tweet continued that the behavior at the event defied a State of Nevada emergency directive limiting public gatherings to 50 people or fewer.
"President Trump’s own campaign has ignored his experts and state law. This campaign event put more people at risk, including his supporters and the hardworking Nevadans who staffed the event," Sisolak's tweet continued. "I’m calling on President Trump to focus on the real threat to the health & lives of Nevadans & Americans: the senseless spread of COVID-19. I’m calling on President Trump to order his campaign to follow our State’s protocols & his own health care experts’ strong guidance."
ORIGINAL STORY (AUGUST 7): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas on Thursday night issued a civil penalty against the Ahern Hotel for violating Gov. Sisolak's current directive regarding public and private gatherings.
The property hosted an "Evangelicals for Trump" event Thursday night.
As stated in a letter issued to the property, Gov. Sisolak's Directive 021, Section 10, mandates that "the Nevada general public shall not gather in groups of more than fifty in an indoor or outdoor area subject to the limitations of this section, whether publicly owned or privately owned where the public has access by right or invitation, express or implied, whether by payment of money or not."
An attendee who posted a video on Twitter from the event said it was a "packed house." Adding, "NV Governor banned church services but casinos can operate at 50% capacity. So we are praying in a casino."
The letter goes on to note that compliance is mandatory. "Failure to comply with all State directives and notices issued by the City may result in civil fines, license suspensions, and/or denial of your pending permanent licenses," the letter notes.
A spokesperson for the city confirmed to FOX5 that the agency issued a notice of violation that included a $250 civil penalty.
The notice of violation was issued to Keith Wright, president and general manager of the Ahern and Ahern attorney Sami Bakdash, the city said.
A full copy of the letter issued by the city can be found below:
(2) comments
If they had called it Protestors for Trump it would have been fine.
This is totally bogus. Sisolak is doing it on purpose. It's ok to be in casinos, walking on the strip, etc, but not at a Trump event. I get it now. Sisolak... you are going to be voted OUT. You are a coward. Thank God we're moving out of Vegas. This city has gotten worse since Sisolak won. He has ruined this city.
