LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state is expecting the first COVID-19 vaccine allocations from the federal government "very soon," possibly by mid-December.
The first doses would go to hospital workers, he said.
In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Sisolak said that the information about how many vaccinations the federal government will provide to Nevada as soon as the Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer and Moderna's emergency-use authorization applications.
"This timeline is still being determined by the federal government and we are still awaiting what Nevada's first allocation of the vaccine will be," Sisolak said. "Once an allocation is sent to Nevada, our state team is ready to take on that allocation and begin distributing it."
He added that Nevada's COVID-19 vaccination plan has been adjusted in response to the federal government's changes to its vaccination plan.
Sisolak was joined by representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services.
Health Bureau Chief Candice McDaniel from the Division of Public and Behavioral Health said that vaccination will drastically reduce the occurrence of COVID-19 among the vaccinated group.
"A 95% efficacy indicates 95% reduction in disease occurrence in the vaccinated group," McDaniel said. "Even with promising efficacy percentages, a vaccine will not be released for use until it is deemed safe and effective."
She added that the FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is set to meet on Dec. 10, at which point the state anticipates "things will move quickly," she said.
Per the COVID-19 vaccine plan that Nevada submitted to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allocations will be prioritized based on vulnerable and frontline populations.
Hospital workers would be first to get the vaccination, followed by law enforcement and corrections workers. The general public can expect to get the vaccine in spring to mid-2021.
Sisolak said he has no plans to mandate a vaccination at this point.
UPDATED PLAYBOOK
Nevada Covid 19 Vaccine Playbook Version 2.0 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(2) comments
Up yours Sisolak
With a cactus!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.