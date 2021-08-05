LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the status of COVID-19 in the state.
Sisolak began the news conference by immediately clarifying that he was not going to be announcing any changes to capacity limits or closures "or anything like that."
The governor went on to say that, "everything we are currently doing is aimed at preventing such a scenario."
"Let me be clear, vaccines are the way out of this pandemic," Sisolak said.
In discussing the need for residents to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, Sisolak says the delta variant represents more than 90% of cases in Nevada. The governor notes that the delta variant is "spreading like a wildfire" in the state.
Sisolak also noted that, "In Nevada, almost every COVID-19 death we have seen since January of 2021 has been in the case of an individual who is not fully vaccinated."
The governor says he is asking medical advisors to look at COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all students attending in-person classes at Nevada System of Higher Education public colleges and universities. However, he explained that it would not impact students' ability to return to classes this semester.
Gov. Sisolak also said he's asking the medical advisors for a vaccination recommendation for individuals who work with vulnerable populations, like those in institutional settings, those working with the homeless community and those working in the healthcare system.
He's also asking advisors to to look at how large gatherings can be made safer. "We have a mask mandate in place, and I implore all Nevadans attending a large gathering to take it seriously & keep their masks on," the governor said.
