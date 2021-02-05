LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak released a video message Friday morning announcing a new initiative to address equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Nevada, particularly in Clark County.
"Clark County is facing an equity crisis," Sisolak said. "It must stop."
According to the governor's office, in the last month, Nevada has made "incredible gains leveraging state sources to expand vaccination sites, get more boots on the ground with the support of the Nevada National Guard and federal personnel, expand the vaccinator workforce, and clear a data backlog in Southern Nevada."
However, the governor's office notes, while progress has been made to ensure doses are being administered, challenges still remain. Gov. Sisolak said one of the major challenges that has been identified is equity and fairness in vaccine allocation.
Today, I announced a new Equity and Fairness Initiative aimed at ensuring that equity is a cornerstone of all vaccination efforts. Please see my full announcement here: https://t.co/ywelzWh1gr pic.twitter.com/j9gQ7UF6yQ— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) February 5, 2021
According to the governor, vaccination data from the Southern Nevada Health District shows that Clark County is "facing a vaccine equity challenge, resulting in a disparity in who is receiving the vaccine that does not reflect the demographics of that region."
"As a former Clark County Commissioner, I know these zip codes well," Sisolak said. "I'm alarmed at what I'm seeing. What the data shows is clear: there's a disparity in who is receiving the vaccine that does not reflect the demographics of that region."
The governor notes that there are also concerns over whether the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccination Playbook is being followed, which he says has resulted in "an unfair allocation of vaccines, confusion among the public, and access to the vaccines by ineligible groups or individuals."
“Equity and fairness requires an intentional effort to reach every community and not create a situation where those who have been disproportionately impacted by this virus are left behind – including the elderly and our frontline workers,” said Gov. Sisolak. “As we continue to fight for more doses from the federal government, it’s critical that the Nevada Vaccine Playbook is followed to support equitable vaccine distribution. While substantial progress has been made to ensure doses are being administered, challenges still remain -- but there’s no problem that we cannot solve as a State when we work together.”
"I do not blame those who that have been offered a vaccine for taking that opportunity," Gov. Sisolak said. "The blame rests squarely on the shoulders of those in leadership positions. They know better."
Gov. Sisolak noted that he has not yet received his vaccine, nor has his office staff. He said they won't do so until they are eligible.
"We have not and will not jump the line," Gov. Sisolak said.
According to the release, under this initiative, the state will work with Clark County Emergency Management and Southern Nevada Health District to clarify prioritization lanes, support fair access to vaccines through site selection, and equitable allocation across communities.
"I know what folks will say: We don't have enough doses. They're right," Gov. Sisolak said. "We don't have enough doses. Which is why I've been fighting to get more doses every single day, along with every other state that's fighting for the same thing. In the meantime, it's up to us to consider fairness and equity in how we allocate the limited doses we have."
Updates and progress will be reported publicly to the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force. FOX5 has reached out to the Southern Nevada Health District for comment on the initiative.
