UPDATE (May 25) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak canceled his in-person press conference scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after possible exposure to COVID-19, he announced on Twitter.
Gov. Sisolak said he plans to update Nevadans on Tuesday night via a recorded video.
"Late last week, I visited a work place where an employee, who was not in the building at time, has since reported testing positive for COVID19. My Office learned of the positive test result on Tuesday," Sisolak said on Twitter.
The time of the video's release is not yet known.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Sisolak on Friday announced he will hold a news conference next Tuesday, May 26 to discuss Phase 2 of Nevada's "Roadmap to Recovery."
The Phase 2 announcement will take place in Carson City from the Nevada State Legislature building. Governor Sisolak is expected to make his remarks around 5:30 p.m. on May 26. Tuesday's press conference will be live streamed at leg.state.nv.us.
Saturday marks two weeks since Phase 1 began. Since that time, according to Gov. Sisolak, the LEAP and the governor's office have been monitoring the first phase of reopening, analyzing data trends and evaluating potential plans for Phase 2.
If Nevada's COVID-19 data continues to reflect positive or consistent trends through the Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Sisolak said he will announce a Phase 2 reopening date during Tuesday's news conference, along with business reopening and statewide continuing operation guidelines.
Ahead of the holiday weekend, I wanted to announce to all Nevadans that I will be holding a press conference on Tuesday, May 26, to discuss the next phase in Nevada’s reopening plan. As long as our data stays consistent, I expect to announce a Phase 2 date for reopening. pic.twitter.com/PzOW3nezWr— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 22, 2020
In addition, Gov. Sisolak notes that the Nevada Gaming Control Board will be holding an informal workshop Tuesday where state and local health and safety officers will provide an update regarding COVID-19 response measures at resort hotels. After presentations, Sisolak says the board will consider any action necessary with regard to reopening plans. Gaming properties are required to submit reopening plans to the Board for approval seven days before reopening, Sisolak noted.
Pending the evaluation of trends in Nevada's COVID-19 data along with the results of the Gaming Control Board meeting Tuesday, the governor has set a target date of June 4 for reopening Nevada's gaming industry.
(15) comments
Sleazy's phase2 keep voters away from polling sites mail in only. State tax coming soon.
Why Sisolak cancel press conference??? Nevadans need to really ask questions
He definitely had this all planned. Never had any intention of opening. Casino heads will see to it that he loses his job.
Hope his flabby bureaucratic butt allows gyms to open. They have taken precautions and people who are stressed need to work out. He doesn't care that people are losing their businesses.
When gaming reopens, does that rescind the 14 day self quarantine period? Or has that already been stopped?
2 weeks Arizona been hard at it ,back to normal! Something wrong? Yup it’s sizelscum ! Real commie dirtbag !
FU dicktator Sissylick, open up completely and step down from office, your a disgrace
Everyone, all together now, "OH THANK YOU ALMIGHTY GOV SISSY-O-LACK"
We didn't learn our lesson with his failures of the Oct 1 shooting. Now this virus shutdown. The only way to recall is petitions by mail only which is virtually impossible thanks to our liberal legislature. It's time for civil disobedience and shove it up his you know what.
Really it’s FU infidels I’m putting the screws to you ,because I can ! Communist liberals propaganda! Worthless Unamerican garbage!
Evaluating the data?? What a joke. The data and models are all wrong How can you evaluate wrong data??? People are still out of work, no food, bills are piling up and we are still evaluating the data. Sisolak really showed the people of Nevada he cannot lead a State and failed the Nevadans, unions,and business owners horribly over the past few months. Now we are evaluating the (wrong) DATA...
How is the data flawed and what solutions do you propose to provide the governor's office with accurate data to analyze?
The data is flawed due to an accurate model system. The point of the stay at home orders was to not overrun our healthcare system. Mission accomplished. The virus is not as deadly as the “experts “ predicted. Not to mention the over reach of this governor to outlaw operating businesses and getting back to work.
We should have listened to anonymous internet posters from the very beginning.
My gosh well said. This is a terrible pick for governor. He is frazzled lost going off these models that are inaccurate. While people suffer the unemployment rate in Las Vegas is higher than anywhere in the world. True story. Yet mistakes this man is making even though he will not get voted in next year will take years and years for Las Vegas to comeback from. Extreme power hungry Democrats like this. Well this is what you get he needs to be voted out. Even though he's doing a unbelievable damage I'm not a Democrat and a republican I'm an American realist
