LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak has released a statement expressing approval for Joe Biden's emergency COVID-19 relief package unveiled earlier on Thursday.
The President-elect provided details about his plan for coronavirus relief in a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday afternoon. Sisolak has called elements of the plan "comprehensive" and said he expects it will help the U.S. economy.
Today, the President-elect announced a bold plan that will help restore the American economy and provide a much-needed safety net for hundreds of thousands of Nevada families.
This proposal not only provides a comprehensive strategy to fund vaccinations and contain COVID-19, but it will provide immediate economic relief to the hardest hit communities across our State.
After the last four years, we’re ready for real leadership and action in Washington. President-elect Biden is already showing that he’s ready to get to work on Day 1, so we can rebuild our economy and fight this virus together.
I look forward to joining him in that fight, so we can Nevadans back to work as soon as possible.
