LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued a directive ordering bars in Clark and Washoe counties to return to Phase 1 shutdown, starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 10.
The governor made the announcement at a news conference on Thursday, and said he will announce on Friday which hot spots and counties, aside from Clark and Washoe, will have to close their bars that night.
Bars that serve food can still provide curbside and delivery service, but may not allow patrons on the premises, Sisolak said. Restaurants with bars must close the bar areas, regardless of if they have gaming machines installed.
"We are monitoring other areas like pools and gyms," Sisolak said. He emphasized that face covering still need to be worn in these areas, except while actively swimming or in a high-intensity workout.
Sisolak also reminded Nevadans that masks are "not partisan."
"It is costing lives to have people not mask," he said, adding that there should be 95% compliance for the face covering measure to be effective.
Sisolak also highlighted findings from the Division of Industrial Relations and Nevada OSHA. The agencies followed up with 56 businesses that were previously noncompliant with health guidance, and found 50 that are now compliant.
As of Thursday, Nevada has had 24,904 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 571 deaths.
(4) comments
This mush mouth tyrant need to go. Please stop testing people, he is just using the numbers against us. You can't test positive if you don't test.
.
Skrew that loser sissylack!
Keep your bars open!
Back to square one. Thanks Sisolak. Got to keep all of us sheeple safe and poor.
