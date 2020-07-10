LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued a directive ordering bars in Clark and Washoe counties to return to Phase 1 shutdown, starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 10.
The governor made the announcement at a news conference on Thursday. On Friday, Sisolak announced that the following counties would be required to close bars:
- Clark County
- Elko County
- Humboldt County
- Lander County
- Lyon
- Nye County
- Washoe County
Counties were identified if they had "elevated disease transmission" if they met at least two of three criteria:
1. Average number of tests per day (per 100,000) < 150. The average number of cases resulted during the previous week in a county, divided by the number of people living in the county. This number is then multiplied by 100,000 to control for varying populations in counties.
2. Case rate (per 100,000) >100. The total number of cases diagnosed and reported over a 14-day period divided by the number of people living in the county. This number is then multiplied by 100,000 to control for varying populations in counties.
3. Case rate (per 100,000) >25 AND testing positivity >7.0%. The total number of positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests divided by the total number of PCR tests conducted. This number is then multiplied by 100 to get a percentage. Due to reporting delay (which may be different between positive and negative tests), there is a 7-day lag.
Bars that serve food can still provide curbside and delivery service, but may not allow patrons on the premises, Sisolak said. Restaurants with bars must close the bar areas, regardless of if they have gaming machines installed.
Sisolak on Friday further emphasized that bars inside gaming establishments, such as casinos, must also close to customers. However, according to the directive, bar beverages may be served at tables outside of the bar area for onsite consumption. Customers must only be served via table services and may not order from the bar top area.
"We are monitoring other areas like pools and gyms," Sisolak said. He emphasized that face covering still need to be worn in these areas, except while actively swimming or in a high-intensity workout.
Sisolak also reminded Nevadans that masks are "not partisan."
"It is costing lives to have people not mask," he said, adding that there should be 95% compliance for the face covering measure to be effective.
Sisolak also highlighted findings from the Division of Industrial Relations and Nevada OSHA. The agencies followed up with 56 businesses that were previously noncompliant with health guidance, and found 50 that are now compliant.
As of Thursday, Nevada has had 24,904 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 571 deaths.
sisolakisascumbag is SPOT ON. The Do Nothing Libtards create a false narrative to try to scare everybody into thinking that if they test positive for the chinese virus, on the way home they better drop by the mortuary and make their funeral arrangements. Then they want us to believe that Quid Pro Quo Joe would have all the answers, like he and his do nothing boss, who's name he couldn't remember did during the H1-N1 outbreak, (or according to Biden, the N1-H1 outbreak), which was nothing. This all makes about as much sense to anyone with half a brain as when Sisolak would not let people go to the drive in with the same people they were isolating with at home, yet the look at rioters are a vibrant part of society and that the covid knows to stay I will agree with the Libtards on one thing....That they can depend on liberals to drink all the Kool-Aid they are selling. Fortunately not everyone is that dumb, take Carolyn Goodman for example, look at all the people who DID NOT sign for the Recall (0, that's Zero signatures), even after she voiced her disdain for Sisolak's effort to ruin our state, referring to it as "insanity". It is a shame that neither She nor Oscar are governor. Liberals would not be able to deal with either of their honest, no back down opinions anymore than they can Trump's.
Do you really believe this is about a invisible virus that hardly anyone dies from? Still? On Wednesday the Democrats conducted a state wide poll on who people are going to vote for both in the Nevada congressional election and for President. The results where mostly for Republicans. This is why our tyrant has shut down the bars and soon the gyms and pools..to stop people from getting toghther and engaging in causal conversations about politics. That is what the masks are for as well so we can not talk to each other. The Democrats are destroying the people and now the chidren of Las Vegas for an election Just to win an election
In the modern world, closing physical locations does nothing to stop people to talking to one another. The longer the shut down goes on, the lower and lower the governor's approval rating goes. He probably won't win re-election, but I don't think he cares when it comes to saving human lives. Also all viruses are invisible to the human eye, if they were larger they would not fit into cells, which the whole goal of a virus.
Saving lives? how many people have committed suicide because the shut down has destroyed their lives? 500? 1,000? How many people have died because they could not get the necessary medical care because the hospitals where shut down to everyone except Covid patients? How many people are dying from drug or alcohol abuse because they have been out of work for four months now?
Since when does any Democrat care about the lives of the small business owners? How about the school children that are going to be destroyed because they are not going to get any schooling?
If I see anyone walk into any businesses without a mask, ill beat the heii out of them there and then!!! Too many little pu4k a$$ bitc4s in this comment section! Name a time and place and show up!! Ill shove a mask down your God dam throats!!
Wow I feel very threatened by you. Your really a big man or woman behind a keyboard aren’t you. Forwarded your message to Law Enforcement so if you show up they might just be there to great you. What an idiot !
Wearing an American flag pin,when your a communist party member? Really pathetic,horrible garbage this joker is & where is his soyboy crook from the mgm ? Haven’t seen that wimp ?
The fear of the weaponization of public health has finally happened. This has been the fear of everyone in public health. If you want to understand what a fraud this whole covid thing is the bible of public health The American Public Health Association Control of Communicable Diseases manual. Page 539 under SARS MERS and other coronavirus infections. These protocols are the carved in stone rules that are supposed to be followed for any Coronavirus outbreak. Get this manual on line at Amazon or any other book seller. Every public health professional has been educated with this manual. These are the rules. FYI Covid 19 is really the 2006 Chinese bioweapon SARS that was released in Toronto Canada in 2006.
SISOLAK IS A CORRUPT TYRANT DETERMINED TO DECIMATE NEVADAS ECONOMY. HES RUNNING OUT COVID UNTIL NOVEMBER SO HE CAN CLOSE THE POLLS AND CHEAT VIA VOTER FRAUD. HES ONE OF THE MOST CORRUPT GOVERNORS IN THE US, WORKING TO END AMERICAN WAY OF LIFE AND RUIN NEVADA. WHAT NEXT FORCED VACCINATION?
Sisolak is a lousy governor. The virus is just a flu. Deaths are very low. The numbers are padded for fed monies at our expense. Hes the former chairman of the clark county commissioners. He knows vegas and business in the state more than anyone. So why is he putting nv into financial ruin? Because hes following the other demorats to destroy our economy cause they hate trump. He wants a state tax. He wants to raise taxes. Typical demorat slimebag. There is no overload at hospital. So from now on whatever disease pops up we shut the country down ! Demorats blow
No, all of the people who refuse masks are lousy Blame them for what's happening right now. This should not be and is not political. Our residents health and safety come first. Plain and simple.
Okay Dumbo...you would have loved Hitler.
If masks prevent getting the virus, why didn't they just give them to the prisoners instead of releasing them?? This is nothing but democrats playing politics with people's lives. But keep drinking the Kool-Aid. You're a hoot.
Masks do nothing to prevent the spread of a virus. When you breathe out the air escapes our the sides and the top of your mask. Mask are designed for those who are operating on someone to prevent blood splatter getting into their faces. The Democrats are using masks to end the freedom of speech. so no one can talk about the slimball pervert senile Joe Biden that is their chose for president. The fascists are closing all places where people congregate so no one can talk about Joe Biden..that is all this is about.
Exactamundo!
The Chinese virus was created in a lab. It was not a natural disaster. The Chinese government meant to do this. They have no empathy for anybody. Least of all their own people. So how long will we be kept in lock down? When this virus ends, they'll just come up with a new one. Sisolak is just doing what he's told. What he is doing is wrong. Do the means really justify the end.
If China made a virus they would release one much deadlier.
2020 isn't over yet......
I don't think there is an expiration date on viruses, but I am happy that some members of the conspiracy theory club are at least beginning to take the dangers seriously, it means they might wear masks and help every else out.
They will
He was endorsed by Obama who hates America. He wants us broke and dead. Obozo works for S oros. Race riots are his specialty and bankrupting countries. Sisolak is corrupt filthy trash.
There are no winners in this. Covid-19 is a natural disaster, all we can do is mitigate its damage. The governor has chose to safe human lives over the economy. In his shoes I would probably do the same thing, no matter what it did to my re-election chances.
"natural disaster" what planet are you on? China Virus was produced and released...on purpose after China lost. Nancy Pelosi said,"Come to Chinatown, dont be afraid of the virus" She knew.
I am on earth, you are welcome to join me if you wish. If China was to crate a virus they would make one much more deadly. Also the city of San Francisco put in much stricter restrictions than Las Vegas and you are discouraged from visiting tourist attractions like Chinatown where people congregate during this pandemic.
This mush mouth tyrant need to go. Please stop testing people, he is just using the numbers against us. You can't test positive if you don't test.
Has he built the Corona Gulags yet? Do trains take them to the "hospitals" where they all get "showers"?
.
Skrew that loser sissylack!
Keep your bars open!
Back to square one. Thanks Sisolak. Got to keep all of us sheeple safe and poor.
No, say thanks to all of the idiots and businesses who refuse to wear a mask. You were all given a chance to do what's right. Now people like yourself are the only ones to blame. Keep it up, and the Strip will shut back down. Maybe it should, so all you out of state idiots can go back to to where you came from. Viva la covid.
OH SHUT UP! SLEAZLAK HAD NO INTENTION OF OPENING THE CITY, THIS IS A CON TO CLOSE POLLS IN NOVEMBER YOU DOPE. ALL OF THE DEMOCRATS ARE PULLING THIS GARBAGE. SICK PEOPLE STAY HOME OR WEAR THAT FILTHY FACE RAG. HEALTHY PEOPLE ARENT SLAVES OF GOVERNMENT, WE HAVE A CHOICE. PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE DISGUSTINGLY IGNORANT AND SELFISH.
You are from Planet Stoopid. We noticed A LOT of cars visiting from : California, Arizona, New York and yes, New Jersey. Where've you been? They're the ones bringing it in !
thats the Plandemic. Bankrupt America while Democrats fleece the treasury in Covid recovery money. They ALL stole the money.
