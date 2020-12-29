LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With New Year's Eve just a few days away, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is asking those who plan to go out to reconsider and instead consider the state's healthcare workers who will be spending the holiday caring for COVID-19 patients.
The governor's office provided the below statement to FOX5 on Tuesday, in response to an inquiry regarding plans for Fremont Street Experience to charge a $25 "security fee" to those who want to spend New Year's Eve in downtown.
After a historically difficult year, we have so much to look forward to in 2021, but we must commit to doing all we can to stay safe to make it to those better days together. Vaccinations are already being distributed to our healthcare workers in Nevada, but it will take time to get to the point of full-scale vaccination of all residents. Until then, we must double down on staying safe to make it through -- this is the way we come back stronger and recover faster in 2021.
It's not lost on me that Las Vegas is known for being one of the best places in the world to ring in the new year, but this year must look different. I know people want to celebrate the end of 2020, and I don't blame them, but if we don't make smart choices now, the start of 2021 will look and feel a lot more like 2020 than any of us want. We must protect ourselves and each other now by avoiding high risk activities -- and that includes gathering in large crowds. I am counting on responsible resort, restaurant, and business owners to strictly follow the State's directives. And, I strongly urge anyone in a public setting to follow all of our life-saving guidelines.
If you're considering going out, I urge you to reconsider and think of Nevada's healthcare workers who will be caring for COVID-19 patients -- our family members and neighbors -- who are struggling to breathe and make it through the night. They have been providing this care under the most difficult of circumstances for 10 months and they are asking for our help. Have their backs the way they have ours -- celebrate New Year's virtually at home with your household members.
The current restrictions under the Statewide "pause," which impose strict limits on capacity and gathering sizes, are still in place and there are no exceptions for these mitigation requirements on New Year's Eve. COVID-19 is not going to take the night off to ring in the new year. Safety is a partnership, and everyone has a role to play, whether it's businesses and local governments educating and enforcing the directives in place or Nevadans and visitors doing their part individually to mitigate the spread by staying home if they are sick, avoiding large gatherings, wearing their masks and washing their hands frequently.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority will not be hosting fireworks on the Strip this year. Instead, the agency will host an online event where they will blow up a 2020 sign.
Really, Sisolak? Get real. You're allowing tourists, but you want those that live in Vegas to stay home? Hahahaha!!!!
Might as well party on. He'll keep the restrictions on all of us anyway. Happy New Year!
