LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following Nevada Health Response reporting its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases on Friday, Gov. Sisolak says he has asked the Medical Advisory Team to evaluate potential options for enhanced face covering policies.
Nevada Health Response reported 12,486 positive COVID-19 cases and 478 deaths statewide.
A spokeswoman for Gov. Sisolak said the Medical Advisory Team is considering requiring face coverings in public.
The governor's office issued the following statement:
Nevada Health Response has repeatedly urged the use of face coverings when out in public as one of the strongest methods of mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and directives signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak mandate the use of face coverings by employees who interact with the public. As the State evaluates the latest COVID data in Nevada and around the country for potential next steps in the state’s phased reopening plans, Gov. Sisolak is asking the Medical Advisory Team to evaluate potential options for enhanced face covering policies in Nevada and provide any recommendations for consideration to strengthen Nevada’s response to this global pandemic.
Gov. Sisolak in March assembled the Medical Advisory Team to provide guidance on COVID-19. The team is tasked with providing recommendations and next steps based of their assessments of the virus in Nevada.
The team includes:
Dr. Trudy Larson, Dean, School of Community Health Sciences, UNR
Dr. Brian Labus, Assistant Professor, School of Public Health, UNLV
Dr. Paul Sierzenski, Chief Medical Officer, Acute Care Division, Renown Health System
Dr. Shadaba Asad, Director, Infection Disease, UMC
A statewide order was issued Thursday in California that requires people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn't possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Sisolak is done. And NO to mask. They do more harm than good and they know it.
