LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Elisa Cafferata as the permanent director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
The appointment was effective Jan. 19, according to Sisolak's office.
“I am pleased to appoint Elisa as the permanent director at DETR. The services rendered by DETR are now more vital than ever and during her time as Acting Director, Elisa has proven her commitment to progress,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Elisa has made significant strides in addressing DETR’s backlog of unemployment claims and I am confident her continued leadership and skillset will improve DETR and continue benefitting the people of our great State.”
Cafferata was appointed acting director of DETR on Aug. 6, 2020. Prior to that, Cafferata was the Deputy Administrator at the Division of Welfare and Support Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.