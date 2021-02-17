LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak provided an update Wednesday afternoon on the state's COVID-19 vaccination playbook, education and youth sports.
In the press conference, Sisolak announced Nevadans aged 65 and older can begin to get the vaccine starting next week.
"We know that COVID-19 continues to impact older Nevadans at higher rates and I’m pleased to announce that beginning next week, more of these Nevadans will be eligible for vaccine. Some of Nevada’s counties have already started vaccinating 65+, but some of our larger counties have not," he said. "Beginning next week, the state will be opening immunization opportunities to Nevadans 65 and older through the federal pharmacy partnership program in all counties. We are able to do this because of increases in vaccine allocation to these pharmacy programs from the Biden-Harris administration."
Sisolak emphasized that only the pharmacy partners enrolled in the federal pharmacy partnership program will be offering vaccines for this group. Appointments will be available after COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive.
Some Nevada counties had already moved into this group, he said.
EDUCATION & SPORTS
Sisolak said on Wednesday afternoon, his team would release a new emergency directive "that will provide county school districts the flexibility to help bring more students back into classrooms safely."
Under the directive, full-contact sports regulated by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association can resume practice and competitions if "all new requirements can be met."
The NIAA much develop a mandatory COVID-19 testing and mitigation plan, Sisolak said. The plan would require a minimum weekly testing of coaches, staff and athletes.
Full-contact sports outside of NIAA will remain prohibited.
Later today, we will be releasing new guidance on the new directive and updates on sports and on Pre-K - 12 education. Below are some previews of the guidance. Thanks for tuning in! pic.twitter.com/3rIgmNQVmw— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) February 17, 2021
"The new directive will allow school districts who have already been offering in-person instruction to some or all students for at least 20 days to increase occupancy capacity to 75%, or a maximum of 250 people in a contained space, while maintaining other safety measures," Sisolak said.
Capacity on school buses will be increased to 66% with masks and social distancing in place.
Clark County schools Superintendent Jesus Jara issued the following statement after the governor's announcement:
I applaud Governor Sisolak for his direction and leadership. I look forward to working with State Superintendent Ebert, the Board of School Trustees and our employee bargaining units to transition safely to face-to-face instruction for our children with our hard-working employees. At this time, we continue the important work to safely open our schools for Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 3 students who have chosen to return on March 1. We are currently reviewing the Governor's directives and will provide more details regarding additional grade levels and extra-curricular activities in the near future.
VACCINE APPOINTMENT SYSTEM
When asked about a statewide vaccine appointment system in development, which hasn't been formally announced by state health officials, Julia Peek with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said it would be a voluntary system.
The initial rollout of the system will be in Clark County, of which Peek said details would be released next week. She said the benefits of the system would be the amount of oversight and training opportunities.
Peek said the system would be live "in the coming weeks."
