LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak said the Nevada Hospital Association is preparing to resume medically necessary procedures for delayed care due to the pandemic.
The governor said the move was in line with other states who have previously restricted these procedures, then relaxed the restrictions. The state's Medical Advisory Team supports the phased-in approach, he said in a media release.
According to his office, the phase-in procedures will be based on:
- Clinical judgment
- Established guidelines
- Sufficient availability of personal protective equipment
- Flexible policies permitting immediate response to any COVID-19 surge
- Alignment with established guidelines developed by the Centers for Disease Control and other regulatory agencies
“While the State has been focused on battling the COVID-19 public health crisis, I know many of our hospitals, medical practices and dentist offices proactively paused medically necessary services to help flatten the curve, preserve personal protective equipment and help residents Stay Home for Nevada,” Sisolak said in an emailed statement. “While many states are now rolling back restrictions, Nevada never had to restrict these surgeries by an emergency directive because our responsible communities took it upon themselves.”
Sisolak's office said due to COVID-19, Nevada's medical and dental community adjusted their businesses by treating emergency cases and postponing others.
"At this time, healthcare professionals may wish to consider methods of gradually restarting their operations consistent with state regulatory requirements, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines, state licensure boards, and direction from state and national professional associations," Sisolak's statement said.
The Department of Health and Human Services is expected to release a memorandum to phase-in essential dental services that minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread to providers and patients. "This phased in approach to expand dental services will address acute infections and chronic disease progression while allowing the state to monitor sustained reduction in the rate of new COVID-19 cases," the statement said.
Sisolak said dental and healthcare providers should use a series of priorities to phase in care:
- Minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission to patients, employees, healthcare workers and others
- Avoid further delays in healthcare for Nevadans
- Maintain adequate hospital capacity in case of an increase in COVID-19 cases
- Minimize health emergencies presenting at emergency departments
- Reduce financial impacts to Nevada’s health system
- Support the healthcare workforce in safely resuming activities
Sisolak said patients can expect several changes to their appointments, including "pre-appointment screening questions, temperature checks before you enter the office, closed waiting rooms, a request to wash your hands or rinse your mouth in the office, and your physician, dentist, or their staff may be wearing face shields, masks, and gloves."
