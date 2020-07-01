NV Legislature's administrative arm expands harassment rule

The legislative building in Nevada is shown in an undated image. (File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday that a special legislative session will be held on July 8 to address the state's 2021 fiscal year budget. 

The formal proclamation to convene a special session of the Nevada State Legislature will be issued by the Governor’s Office at a later date. 

The email announcement said that the governor and legislators are assessing additional items to potentially be included in any special session proclamation, including policy proposals related to criminal and social justice reform. 

Sisolak first announced at a June 15 press conference that a special session would be held to discuss the state's budget and other important topics. 

Nevermore
Nevermore

Here it comes: State Income Tax.

MicheleR58
MicheleR58

He better not.

