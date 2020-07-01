LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday that a special legislative session will be held on July 8 to address the state's 2021 fiscal year budget.
The formal proclamation to convene a special session of the Nevada State Legislature will be issued by the Governor’s Office at a later date.
The email announcement said that the governor and legislators are assessing additional items to potentially be included in any special session proclamation, including policy proposals related to criminal and social justice reform.
Today, I announced I am planning to begin a special session to address the State’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget on Wednesday, July 8. The planned date of the session was determined after coordinating with legislative leadership.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 1, 2020
Sisolak first announced at a June 15 press conference that a special session would be held to discuss the state's budget and other important topics.
(2) comments
Here it comes: State Income Tax.
He better not.
