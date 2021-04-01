LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced the “Every Nevadan Recovery Framework,” a framework for the expenditure of the $2.9 billion Nevada will directly receive from the American Rescue Plan to help address the effects of COVID-19.
As guidance about the funds is made available, ideas will be optimized under the following prioritization bands:
-Nevadans health and safety
-Strengthening resources for community support and educational access
-Building a strong economy
-Improving the quality of life for all Nevadans
Sisolak’s office says the priorities and guiding principles, along with the stakeholder engagement process outlined in the framework, will serve as a foundation to ensure the federal funding is used in a strategic manner focused on a strong recovery for Nevada families and our economy.
“Our State’s ability to recover from this pandemic and build a stronger Nevada will be dependent upon the recovery of our residents first. We will focus our efforts on a comprehensive approach that puts individuals and families right at the center,” said Governor Sisolak. “The Every Nevadan Recovery Framework will help prioritize the expenditure of funds for Nevadans – resulting in a successful recovery and a stronger Nevada for future generations.”
The Every Nevadan Recovery Framework can be found online here: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Every-Nevadan-Recovery-Framework_final.pdf
