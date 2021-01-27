Moderna says its Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be protective against new variants

A health care worker prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Etterbeek-Ixelles site of the Iris Sud Hospitals in Brussels, on January 18, 2021

 STEPHANIE LECOCQ/AFP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada officials have launched a statewide call center for those with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Immunize Nevada operates the hotline from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. 

FOR INFORMATION

Call 1-800-401-0946 for more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Nevada.

COUNTY PLANS

Immunize Nevada also lists each county's COVID-19 vaccination plan online. For the latest details on vaccination by county, visit www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.