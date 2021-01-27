LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada officials have launched a statewide call center for those with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Immunize Nevada operates the hotline from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
FOR INFORMATION
Call 1-800-401-0946 for more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Nevada.
COUNTY PLANS
Immunize Nevada also lists each county's COVID-19 vaccination plan online. For the latest details on vaccination by county, visit www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.