LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All Goodwill locations in Southern Nevada are scheduled to reopen May 13 with new safety protocol in place, according to a release.
Following closures brought about by COVID-19, the 16 retail locations in Southern Nevada have implemented guidelines for the health and safety of their team members of customers. All staffers will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE). Locations have also installed plexiglass at all registers, the company said, and checkout lanes and fitting rooms will adhere to social distancing guidelines.
"We are committed to helping the community during this uncertain time,” CEO Rick Neal said. “With unemployment rising, we know many southern Nevadans need our help finding jobs. The community needs us now, more than ever,” said Neal. “We are providing a valuable service by helping not just with employment, but also providing low cost goods for those who have been financially impacted. We have put procedures into place to keep everyone safe and will continue to monitor the situation and adhere to the CDC guidelines.”
Additionally, on May 18, the company plans to reopen its career center at 3700 S. Maryland Pkwy. Per social distancing guidelines, desks and computer centers will be spaced at least 6 feet apart, with access to sanitation and PPE at each station.
The nonprofit will reopen locations beginning May 13 at 10 a.m. Doors are open through 6 p.m. daily, the company said.
For a full list of safety protocol, please visit: www.goodwill.vegas/safeshop
