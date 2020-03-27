LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- Good Samaritans came to the aid of a Valley mother in need.
Denys Herrera is one of the tens of thousands of people in the valley who were suddenly laid off from work. She has been trying to file for unemployment for days, still cannot get through on the phone lines, and cannot afford to pay rent.
We shared her story on FOX5 several days ago, to show how plenty of Valley residents are worried about eviction and paying rent.
"How am I supposed to pay my rent? I have children," Herrera said.
Kind strangers came to help, after the story aired.
An anonymous Good Samaritan helped with groceries and toiletries.
"No reason of her own, she lost her job-- that really touched my heart," the giver tells FOX5.
Others have helped collect some funds for rent. Some have helped with leads for a job.
"It makes me feel my city has the compassion... to help out someone in need," she said.
She hopes to help others in her community as well, and raise funds for those in need of food and supplies.
Speak up. You have a voice. People will help you if they're able to," she said.
