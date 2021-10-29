LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Rainbow and Touro University are partnering to hold a free vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11, offering incentives.
The events will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Counseling Center on 714 E. Sahara Ave. First, second and third doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 shots, as well as flu vaccines, will be available.
Anyone ages 12 and older who reside in Las Vegas, regardless of citizenship status, are invited to register. Attendees are encouraged to bring identification and vaccine cards, but they are not required. There will be a $50 gift card incentive per valid injection. Pastries and light snacks will be provided.
Although walk-ups will be allowed, advance registration is highly recommended to ensure adequate supply of vaccines. To register, visit goldenrainbow.org.
