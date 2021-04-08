LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Nugget Las Vegas announced it is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Convention Level at the hotel and casino's Carson Tower.
The available positions right now include:
- Host Person
- Bar Porter
- Apprentice Bartender
- Busser
- Lifeguards
- Call Center Agent
- Front Desk Agent
- Security Officer
- Spa Coordinator
- Assistant Front Desk Manager
- Assistant Executive Housekeeper
- Chick-fil-A Guest Service and Kitchen Line
- Soft Count Clerk
- Race and Sports Clerk
The Golden Nugget said candidates must complete an employment application online before attending. Candidates should come dressed in business attire, bring copies of resumes, and bring a government issued photo ID.
