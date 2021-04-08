GOLDEN NUGGET1.jpg
Gai Phanalasy

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Nugget Las Vegas announced it is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Convention Level at the hotel and casino's Carson Tower.

The available positions right now include:

  • Host Person
  • Bar Porter
  • Apprentice Bartender
  • Busser
  • Lifeguards
  • Call Center Agent
  • Front Desk Agent
  • Security Officer
  • Spa Coordinator
  • Assistant Front Desk Manager
  • Assistant Executive Housekeeper
  • Chick-fil-A Guest Service and Kitchen Line
  • Soft Count Clerk
  • Race and Sports Clerk

The Golden Nugget said candidates must complete an employment application online before attending. Candidates should come dressed in business attire, bring copies of resumes, and bring a government issued photo ID.

