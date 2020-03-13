LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Don't get rid of those tickets quite yet, Golden Knights fans.
The team said they are working on a solution for fans to use their current tickets for future use.
"The NHL will be providing information regarding the remainder of the regular season schedule and we will share those updates when appropriate," the team said in a post on their website. "We are asking fans to hold their tickets while these future schedule plans are being determined by the NHL."
The team also said City National Arena would remain operational for the time being. The Golden Knights won't be practicing until the NHL says they can, the team said.
The Golden Knights said they hope to keep practices open once practice resumes.
You can read all the most frequently asked questions regarding the Golden Knights and the suspended NHL season online.
