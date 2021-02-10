LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek has been added to the NHL's COVID Protocol List.
He is the only player from the Golden Knights currently on the list.
No members of the Anaheim Ducks were listed.
The NHL announced that the Knights-Ducks game for Thursday night would be played as scheduled.
Players will take a rapid PCR test in addition to their daily lab-based tests.
Golden Knights game vs Anaheim tomorrow night is still on. Players will take Rapid PCR tests in addition to their daily lab-based tests.#VegasBorn https://t.co/ec4B29lTqK— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) February 10, 2021
