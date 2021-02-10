Golden Knights Coyotes Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek has been added to the NHL's COVID Protocol List.

He is the only player from the Golden Knights currently on the list.

No members of the Anaheim Ducks were listed.

The NHL announced that the Knights-Ducks game for Thursday night would be played as scheduled. 

Players will take a rapid PCR test in addition to their daily lab-based tests.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.