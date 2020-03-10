LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights announced Tuesday afternoon that the team will be restricting access due to the coronavirus.
The Golden Knights will follow direction from the NHL to temporarily limit locker room access to players and essential staff. As a result, members of the media will be able to attend press conferences at a podium location inside the venue.
In addition, the team has announced that it will be temporarily closing "Chance's Kid Zone," an area where players routinely stop to sign items for children near the team's bench at City National Arena.
"From an organization-wide perspective, we continue to actively monitor the situation while following recommendations and guidance from the CDC and NHL. We have recently increased the number of daily cleanings at City National Arena and placed a heightened emphasis on shared surfaces as precautionary measures. We continue to advise our fans, program participants and staff to employ the same precautions they do during cold and flu season, encourage them to stay home if they feel sick and frequently wash hands thoroughly as they would do to avoid any communicable illness," the team said in an emailed statement.
