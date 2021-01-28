LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights Thursday night game against the St. Louis Blues has been postponed.
According to the NHL, one player and one member of the Knights' coaching staff are entering the league's COVID Protocols.
Game 122 between the @GoldenKnights and @StLouisBlues has been postponed. https://t.co/K1RyMoFwW7 pic.twitter.com/G1DDcXTR5M— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 28, 2021
In a statement, the league said that the team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed until further notice.
The NHL says it will make a decision on the Knights' games next week against the San Jose Sharks in the next 24-48 hours.
Members of the Golden Knights coaching staff were not in attendance at Tuesday night's game as they were self-isolating as part of COVID-19 protocol.
General manager Kelly McCrimmon took over head coaching duties and was assisted by staff from the team’s minor league affiliate in the AHL, the Henderson Silver Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.