LAS VEGAS, NV - The Vegas Golden Knights Executive Chef Quinn Harp and a team of just five cooks arrive at Mackenzie River Pizza Grill & Pub upstairs at City National Arena at 2 a.m. five days per week to prepare 300 meals for healthcare workers who are fighting the Coronavirus in the valley.
The meals are not just chips and a sandwich. Those on the front lines are receiving the same high quality food that is prepared for Las Vegas’ hockey team.
The top-of-the-line nutrition, which is being delivered from City National Arena, is not going to just nurses and doctors, but to employees in every single department in local hospitals.
Local health care workers have said that it is humbling and overwhelming to see the Knights van, filled to the top with meals for everyone, pull up to the hospitals.
