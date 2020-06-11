LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights on Thursday announced details for the organization's reopening plan for City National Arena.
Beginning Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m., the building will officially reopen to the public, according to a news release.
Upon reopening, City National Arena will be open Monday through Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. On Sunday, June 14, the building will be open at 12 p.m. Each following Sunday, City National Arena will be open at 6 a.m. until further notice.
According to the release, guests can currently shop for team merchandise at The Arsenal from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day by using the side entrance to the store.
The team released the following schedule of the reopening plan, along with some upcoming key dates. All dates and times are subject to change, with recommendation and guidance from the NHL, CDC and local health officials, the team notes.
Friday, June 12
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub will officially reopen for dine in and takeout beginning on Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m. PT.
- The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 5-8 p.m. PT and Sunday from 12-8 p.m. PT.
Sunday, June 14
- Open skates at City National Arena will resume to the public on Sunday, June 14.
- All participants interested in public skating must register and pay online at CityNationalArena.com prior to arrival.
- Each open skate session will be limited to the first 50 participants that register and pay online.
- All skate rentals will remain closed until further notice.
Monday, June 15
- Select adult programming at City National Arena will officially resume beginning on Monday, June 15.
- Adult leagues, drop-in skates and private rental information is available at CityNationalArena.com.
Monday, June 22
- Select youth programming at City National Arena will officially resume beginning on Monday, June 22.
- The Vegas Jr. Golden Knights hockey club currently has tryout and registration information for the upcoming season available at VegasGoldenKnightsJr.com.
- House league and figure skating information is available at CityNationalArena.com.
- Learn To Play, Learn To Skate and ‘Lil Knights skating programs at City National Arena will continue to be paused until further notice.
