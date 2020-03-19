LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights owner Bill Foley on Thursday announced organization-wide efforts to assist part-time game day employees and arena hourly on-call staff who were previously scheduled to work the team's remaining games at T-Mobile Arena through the end of the season.
The Golden Knights organization, players and Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will combine resources and planning to support those employees who may miss shifts due to the pause in the NHL season and pledge a minimum of $500,000 to these efforts.
Leading the player contributions is Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury who has committed to donating $100,000, according to a news release.
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andrew Fleury issued the following statement on the decision to support the arena staff:
A big part of what makes the Vegas Golden Knights game day experience so memorable is the staff working behind the scenes. As players we truly appreciate all the employees who work so hard in making The Fortress the best place to play in the NHL. They are just as much a part of the Las Vegas community as we are. My family and I hope that these contributions not only help those in need, but also inspire others who are in fortunate positions to step up and find ways to help too. We can’t wait to see the employees and our fans again soon.
The Golden Knights together will support arena hourly on-call staff that would normally work Golden Knights home games, including third-party vendors, service providers, food and beverage employees, retail associates, medical staff, event personnel, production and cleaning operations, the release said.
According to the release, the Golden Knights will also support all the team's own part-time game night employees. This includes the entire VGK Cast and Crew – including in-arena hosts, PA announcer, Vegas Vivas!, Golden Belles, Knights Guard, Knight Line, the dj, The Golden Knight, music director, camera operators, control room crew, Battle Wagon driver, Villain and Watchman – and the drivers of the ice resurfacers. Vegas Golden Knights interns who work game days across all the VGK business teams will also be assisted by these efforts.
Owner Bill Foley also commented with the following statement:
Knights are the Epitome of the Warrior Class. Our foundational principles are centered on helping people in need and defending those who cannot defend themselves. Make no mistake, these are uncertain and challenging times, especially here in the great city of Las Vegas. But we are all in this together and we will all persevere together. We hope these contributions can have a positive impact on many of the staff and their families who are affected. We want to do our part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.