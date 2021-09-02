LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans hoping to catch a Golden Knights game or a Henderson Silver Knights game will not need to be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend home games.
According to a statement provided by the Vegas Golden Knights organization Thursday afternoon, masks will be required for fans attending home games.
However, according to the organization, proof of vaccination and/or proof of a negative COVID-19 test in advance of attending a game will not be required at this time.
The organization provided the below statement:
The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights will continue to follow the applicable recommendations from state and local health officials, the National Hockey League and the CDC. Per the current guidance outlined in the State of Nevada’s Directive 047, masks will be required for fans attending our home games. However, proof of vaccination and/or proof of a negative COVID test in advance of attending a game will not be required at this time. If any adjustments are made to these fan policies, we will communicate those changes once confirmed.
