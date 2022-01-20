LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will be without team captain Mark Stone in Thursday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens.
According to the team, Stone and Nic Hague have both entered COVID protocol.
NEW: Mark Stone and Nic Hague in COVID protocolAlec Martinez, Max Pacioretty not playing tonight, but DeBoer says he’s hopeful they could return on the upcoming road trip Assistant coach Ryan Craig is out of COVID protocol #VegasBorn @FOX5Vegas— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) January 20, 2022
Alec Martinez and Max Pacioretty are also not playing tonight. However, coach Pete DeBoer said he is hopeful they could return on the upcoming road trip.
The team also shared that assistance coach Ryan Craig is out on COVID protocol as well.
