LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights on Wednesday announced a new weekly initiative to recognize individuals throughout Nevada who are finding ways to make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team has launched the "Heart of Gold" Community Three Stars of the week program, the Golden Knights said.
Starting today, each week, community members can nominate someone they know who is making a difference in the community by filing out the form here: https://bit.ly/2RnARkq
The Golden Knights said nominations for the week will be accepted until that Thursday at 10 a.m. A panel of judges from the Vegas Golden Knights will review all submissions and the three outstanding Nevadans will be recognized on Fridays at 3 p.m. through the team’s social platforms, beginning next Friday, April 17.
Individuals nominated must live in Nevada.
“Across the NHL, it’s tradition to recognize the three players who performed exceptionally well after every game. During these unprecedented times, we can’t help but notice all of the individuals throughout Nevada who are stepping up and deserving of a Three Stars award of their own,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “We’re asking all Nevadans to help us identify people in the community who best exemplify what it means to be a Knight. From medical professionals and first responders on the frontlines, to grocery store employees who are working overtime, we want to hear about everyone who is making a positive impact.”
