LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights forward William Karlsson is on the NHL's COVID Protocols List.
The news about "Wild Bill" was shared by head coach Pete DeBoer on Monday.
NEW: William Karlsson is in COVID Protocols, per Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer #VegasBorn | @FOX5Vegas— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) November 29, 2021
The Knights' next game is set for Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks.
