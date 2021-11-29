Golden Knights Kings Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson（71) controls the puck away from Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights forward William Karlsson is on the NHL's COVID Protocols List.

The news about "Wild Bill" was shared by head coach Pete DeBoer on Monday.

The Knights' next game is set for Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks.

