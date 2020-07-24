LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are welcoming fans to send the team off to the Stanley Cup Playoffs by hosting a "Playoff Cavalcade" on Sunday.
The Golden Knights on Sunday will leave for Edmonton, Alberta as part of the NHL's return-to-play plan for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
In celebration, fans are welcome to send off the Golden Knights while in their parked vehicles at the parking lots east of the Las Vegas Ballpark. The appropriate lots are located off of Orchard Park Drive and Spruce Goose Street, as well as Oval Park Drive and Spruce Goose Street, the team said.
In order to ensure safe social distancing and medical guidelines, all fans attending must remain in their vehicles through the event of the event.
Those interested in participating are asked to be parked in the east parking lots of the Las Vegas Ballpark no later than 10:55 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Fans are welcome to begin arriving as early as 9:30 a.m. and are encouraged to "Knight Up" their vehicles before arriving and bring signs to show their support for the team.
According to the team, the vehicle with the best VGK decor will be eligible to win Golden Knights-themed prizes.
