LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League announced on Friday that the Golden Knights games against the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 1 and 3 have been postponed.
According to the NHL, four members of the Golden Knights, including three coaches, are being isolated in connection with the league's COVID Protocol.
The team's training facilities will remain closed until further notice.
Schedule Update: @GoldenKnights vs. @SanJoseSharks games on Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 postponed. https://t.co/gyhbgkMnIH pic.twitter.com/HLuMli229V— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 29, 2021
On Thursday, the Knights' game against the St. Louis Blues was also postponed.
The NHL said at the time that one player and one member of the Knights' coaching staff had entered the league's COVID Protocols. Later Thursday, Alex Pietrangelo was identified as the player on the COVID-19 Protocol list, per the NHL.
The Knights next game would be Friday, Feb. 5 against the Los Angeles Kings.
