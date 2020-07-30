LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the Golden Knights returning to the ice Thursday night in Edmonton, the team has announced fans can also hit the ice while watching the game.
According to a news release, during Thursday's exhibition game and the round-robin game on Aug. 3, fans have the opportunity to skate at City National Arena while watching the Golden Knights game live.
Those interested must register and pay online at citynationalarenavegas.com before arrival, a news release said.
To ensure safe social distancing and medical guidelines, sports are limited to the first 50 registrants and all skaters must bring their own skates.
As well, the team said MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub will be open and offer specials when the team is playing, including "Playoff Packs" and a 15% off "Player Favorite Pizzas" when taking out.
The restaurant is currently open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. However, all customers must have reservations in order to dine during the Golden Knights games, the team said.
Each party will be allowed a maximum of six people. Call 702-916-2999 for more information.
(1) comment
Bad idea to let people gather to skate in an arena full of people.
