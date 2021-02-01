LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights could get back to the ice this week.
Last week, three VGK coaches had to miss Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues due to COVID-19 protocol. Shortly after, Alex Pietrangelo was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.
During a Monday press call, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said all three coaches and Pietrangelo received four straight days of negative tests. McCrimmon said he expects the team back on practice on Wednesday and will play the Kings on Friday as scheduled.
As a result of COVID-19 protocols, games against the San Jose Sharks set for Feb. 1 and 3 were postponed, along with the Jan. 28 game against the Blues.
The NHL provided the following updated schedule to accommodate the the team's postponed games:
Game #122, St. Louis at Vegas, originally scheduled for Jan. 28, is now scheduled for Monday, March 22 at 10 p.m. ET
Game #149, Vegas at San Jose, originally scheduled for Feb. 1, is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. ET
Game #162, Vegas at San Jose, originally scheduled for Feb. 3, is now scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 p.m. ET
Game #325, Vegas at Anaheim, originally scheduled for Feb. 26, is now scheduled for Friday, April 23 at 10 p.m. ET
