UPDATE (Feb. 22) -- The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations approved the Vegas Golden Knights to host guests at 15% capacity, the agency announced in a COVID-19 call Monday.
The team will be able to host up to 2,600 fans at home games beginning March 1, the DIR said.
This is a developing update. Check back for more.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights is submitting a plan to state and local officials to host a large gathering at T-Mobile Arena.
"We are submitting our plan for 20% capacity to all of the various state and local entities for approval. If we have approval, we will provide details regarding ticket sales and entry requirements at that time," said a Golden Knights representative in an email on Monday.
Gov. Steve Sisolak last week announced that large venues can submit applications to local and state officials to host gatherings with 20% of the venues' total fixed seating no sooner than March 1.
