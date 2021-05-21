LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights announced Friday that fan capacity will be increased for the team's next home game on Monday, May 24.
Monday's game against the Minnesota Wild will mark Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round.
The team did not specify an exact number as to how much of an increase.
In accordance with NHL protocols, the Golden Knights note that all fans in attendance for the team's playoff game on Monday will be required to continue to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking. All guests over the age of two (2) are required to wear a mask, according to the team.
Additional tickets are now available for purchase by visiting this LINK.
