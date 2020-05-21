LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Entertainment on Thursday announced its "Golden Commitment," a comprehensive plan outlining new health and safety procedures for the company's hotels, casinos and taverns.
According to a news release, the "Golden Commitment" was developed through guidelines and recommendations from the CDC, state governments in which the company operates and the Southern Nevada Health District.
According to a news release, "the 'Golden Commitment' includes COVID-19 testing for team members; health and safety training; entry point monitoring to ensure a maximum capacity of 50% or less; general health screening, including temperature checks; limiting group sizes; enhanced sanitizing of high contact areas including slot machines, countertops, tabletops, door handles and seat surfaces; check-in kiosks at select hotels cleaned after every use; removal of every other chair on casino slot floors as well as tavern bars; hand sanitizers throughout each property; and hands-free digital menus at all restaurants available via mobile devices."
In terms of safety measures in Golden's casinos, the company notes that the "Golden Commitment" includes "reduced guest contact with playing cards, more frequent replacement of decks of cards; daily sanitizing of gaming chips; single use drinkware on casino floors; plexiglass barriers placed at cashiers, True Rewards centers, concierge desks and other guest interaction locations; enhanced guest room cleaning protocols; and reduced occupancy reminders at all elevators."
The company says that social distancing guidelines have been developed for each property in accordance with state governments. As such, each property will post signage with social distancing reminders and guidelines and guests will be asked to practice appropriate distancing from other guests.
Golden says it will also ask guests to delay their trips if they have a cough, fever or other symptoms related to COVID-19. Likewise, the company will also ask that guests delay visits by 14 days or more if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or have come into contact with someone who has tested positive.
More information on the "Golden Commitment" can be found online: goldenent.com/commitment.
