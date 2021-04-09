LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Entertainment on Friday announced that it would offer COVID-19 vaccines to all team members and their families.
According to a news release, on-site vaccination clinics will be held at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder; Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin; and Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino.
The company says that it will also will also provide incentive offers for team members to complete their vaccinations, including $25 gift cards, swag bags and entry to win a staycation at one of its properties. Everyone who is vaccinated will also receive a 10% coupon valid at any Albertson’s, Vons or Safeway, according to the release.
“The health and safety of our team members, their families and our guests, is of the utmost importance,” said Blake L. Sartini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Entertainment. “As we look to support the recovery of our hospitality industry in Nevada, we are strongly encouraging all of our team members to get vaccinated while trying to make it as convenient as possible for them to do so.”
The company says that the on-site vaccination clinics will have access to doses throughout April and May, and will administer both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Dependent children 16 and 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent, have a picture ID, and are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine.
Golden notes that it has nearly 6,000 Nevada team members working for the company, which includes those working for the company’s 66 PT’s Taverns and Golden Entertainment’s gaming route operations.
Available now at select locations, Golden Entertainment team members and their families can schedule appointments in Las Vegas at https://mhealthsystem.com/GoldenVegasClinic, Laughlin at https://mhealthsystem.com/GoldenLaughlinClinic and Pahrump at https://mhealthsystem.com/GoldenPahrumpClinic.
