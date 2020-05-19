LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Corral will reopen its doors in Las Vegas Tuesday, with health guidelines and safety regulations in place, the company said. The buffet and grill, located at 1455 S Lamb Blvd, will begin serving again as a cafeteria-style eatery.
"The health and well-being of our co-workers, guests and communities is always our top priority," the company said in a release. "We always operate in compliance with state and local health regulations. That is our standard at all times, not just during this pandemic."
In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines and avoid high-touch areas, Golden Corral has implemented a cafeteria-style approach to dining, eliminating the need for guests to retrieve utensils, the company said.
"We have developed new service models to comply with variations in local and state guidelines that provide our guests an enjoyable Golden Corral experience," according to a statement.
In addition, the restaurant will provide family-style table service, delivering food to each diner.
"We will continue to reinforce our rigorous cleanliness standards for guest touchpoints, perform employee temperature checks, and incorporate additional hand sanitizing stations," the company said.
Customers can expect to see floor markers, drink delivery and socially-distant table spacing throughout the restaurant.
"We appreciate the support of our loyal guests and look forward to bringing our teams back to work to serve everyone again soon," Golden Corral Corporation said in a statement.
According to their website, the only Las Vegas location is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Smells like FREEDOM!
