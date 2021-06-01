LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another major trade event is coming back to Las Vegas.
The American Gaming Association (AGA) formally announced that the Global Gaming Expo, also known as G2E, will come back to Las Vegas Oct. 4-7 at the Sands Expo. The event will be held in person following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes as Clark County lifts all COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits and social distancing.
“For over 20 years, G2E has been the leader in uniting the global gaming community and we are beyond thrilled to come together this October for the industry’s hallmark event,” G2E event director Korbi Carrison said.
Ahead of G2E, show management held a study to see if people would come back to an in person show in Las Vegas. More than 8-in-10 respondents said they were either very or somewhat likely to attend the show if held in Las Vegas. About 93% said attending G2E was important to their organizations overall business.
“We can’t wait to bring the industry back together in Las Vegas for G2E 2021,” said AGA vice president of global events Meredith Pallante. “The industry has shown tremendous resilience throughout the pandemic and being able to gather together again will be another great milestone in our strong recovery.”
G2E organizers said the event will still have enhanced safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
