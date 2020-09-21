LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations announced on Monday that Gilly's Saloon was fined over $6,000 after officials found the business was not complying with COVID-19 safety directives.
According to a news release, Gilly's Saloon was found in noncompliance after it was observed that the bar top was not closed as required and customers were actively consuming food and beverages at the bar.
As a result, Gilly's, located at 3300 South Las Vegas Boulevard, was fined $6,073.
In addition, Nevada officials said another Clark County business, Viva El Taco Mexican Food, 6775 east Lake Mead Boulevard, was fined $3,643 after employees were observed wearing face coverings below the nose.
"Citations were issued to Gilley’s Saloon and Viva El Taco Mexican Food after an investigation was initiated as a result of a referral filed with Nevada OSHA alleging workplace safety hazards," the release said.
During the week beginning Sept. 14, officials conducted 408 initial visits across the state at a wide range of business sectors finding an 88% compliance rate statewide.
Cities with compliance rates below the statewide average of 88 percent last week include:
- Fallon: 65%
- Las Vegas: 74%
- Reno: 86%
- Henderson and Winnemucca each had a 100% initial observed compliance last week
Nevada OSHA has issued 39 citations since the face covering mandate went into effect and the compliance observation process began, officials said.
(2) comments
OSHA the New Gestapo.
The history of public health enforcement in the US is actually really interesting and predates the rise of national socialism in Germany. (federal authority for quarantine measures was solidified in 1878 and expanded in 1892). For example in 1909 the city of New York outlawed spitting and sent out their "Sanitary Squad" to enforce the law with potential jail time and a fine of up to $2. This isn't a counterargument, just some historical context.
