LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gilcrease Orchard is getting ready to open for the 2020 season but not without some changes.
The orchard pushed its opening out a month due to both the pandemic and the cooler weather. Now that temperatures are trending upwards, the northwest nonprofit will allow public entry with social distancing guidelines.
“We’ll have hand wash stations so they can wash their hands before and after as well,” said Mark Ruben, director of the Gilcrease Orchard. “It’s a big area, 60 acres, so you can spread out. Social distancing isn’t too much of a problem.”
Gilcrease Orchard opened up in the valley in the mid-1970s. It grows various fruits and veggies available for purchase by the public. All the funds help operate the historic orchard.
Ruben said the cool spring pushed back its picking season until this week. His staff are pushing for an opening date the first week of May.
"Just don't pick on the same trees someone else is picking. And the trees are 10 feet apart. So you should be fine.”
