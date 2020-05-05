LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a four-part TV miniseries slated for June, Zak Bagans and his "Ghost Adventures" crew quarantine inside his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas to test how worldwide fear from the pandemic has affected supernatural activity.
Bagans says that “unprecedented levels of fear” caused by pandemic affect the haunted objects in his museum.
“Fear gives entities power, and fear is now permeating our society on a scale we haven’t experienced before,” Bagans said. “We are witnessing the amount of spirit activity greatly increase and we need to understand how this unprecedented situation affects things on a supernatural level.”
Bagans and three other ghost hunters say they maintain proper social distance while documenting the experience, with no production crew.
The team also video interviews previous museum visitors, tour guides and other special guests who share their experiences in the museum.
The museum has been closed to visitors since mid-March, when Nevada’s stay-at-home order began.
The first episode of the miniseries is slated to air on the Travel Channel on June 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.