LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Doctors advise anyone who gets a vaccine that the protection offered is not a "silver bullet," and there is still a rare but possible chance you could get COVID-19.
Some Clark County residents have told FOX5 they are some of these "breakthrough" cases.
According to a study by Harvard Health, the rate of this happening is one in 10,000 cases.
"Sticking to just my family, three breakthrough cases? It's pretty wild," said Matthew Clark, 24, who spoke to FOX5 from quarantine. Clark, his brother and his brother's girlfriend are all vaccinated and all tested positive for the virus.
"It was like the worst cold," he said, noting he had the most severe symptoms out of all three individuals.
Clark and his brother both received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and his girlfriend received the Pfizer dose.
The infection shocked the family, as both Clark and his brother are caregivers for older adult relatives and work to stay masked and vigilant in public spaces.
"We know that these breakthrough cases are rare. The key is, the vaccine is not a silver bullet," said Dr. Christina Madison with The Public Health Pharmacist and Roseman University of Health Sciences. The vaccines prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death, Madison said.
'We undoubtedly will see more cases, because more people are going around without masks on," Madison said, noting that variants such as the Delta and U.K. variant can more easily spread without masks.
Clark County is no longer recording all "breakthrough" cases, but notes there have been 54 hospitalizations and eight deaths. Most of the individuals were older and had underlying health conditions.
